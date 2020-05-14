



President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over a meeting of the National Security Council.





In attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.





Others are Security and Service Chiefs as well as some cabinet members, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.





Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Rauf Aregbesola are also in attendance.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting would deliberate on national issues, including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s security architecture.





The council would be updated on successes being recorded in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes in Nigeria.





The meeting of the National Security Council is the first since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.





