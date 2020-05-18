





The meeting is holding via a video conference and Buhari is participating from the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, leads his colleagues at the meeting.The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele; and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, are seen attending the meeting with Buhari in a photograph released by the State House.The agenda is not clear, but it may not be unrelated to finances, the impact of COVID-19, and security challenges.