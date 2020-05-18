President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors are meeting.
The meeting is holding via a video conference and Buhari is participating from the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, leads his colleagues at the meeting.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele; and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, are seen attending the meeting with Buhari in a photograph released by the State House.
The agenda is not clear, but it may not be unrelated to finances, the impact of COVID-19, and security challenges.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.