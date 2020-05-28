Nigeria Police asset, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) will soon be detached from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).





The FIB will become a full-fledged department.





President Muhammadu Buhari gave the approval in his capacity as Chairman of the Nigeria Police Council.





This was contained in a memo signed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.





The document was made available by PRNigeria on Thursday.





The Police chief announced that Buhari has ordered an immediate restructure of the Nigeria Police.





Adamu hinted that after the FIB is excised from FCID, a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) will be appointed as the Head.





The IGP said the development is expected to inject intelligence “to the community policing initiative in addressing the threats that the dynamics of crime poses to the country”.





Adamu, in the memo titled, “Force Reorganization”, explained that with the president’s authorization, the NPF now has eight departments.





Buhari also approved the creation of additional five Zonal Commands.





This is to bring police service closer to citizens in all parts of Nigeria.





They are Ondo/Ekiti Commands with the Headquarters in Akure; Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi Commands with the Headquarters in Awka.





Others are Bayelsa/Rivers Commands with the Headquarters in Yenagoa; Yobe/Borno Commands with the Headquarters in Maiduguri; and Katsina/Kaduna Commands in Katsina.





Adamu said: “In order to enhance the capacity of the four premiere Police Colleges in Kaduna, Ikeja, Maiduguri and Rivers towards meeting the training and capacity development projection of the Force in relation to junior cadre officers, Mr. President approved that the status of the Commandants of the Colleges be upgraded to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG)”.





He expressed confidence that the development will strengthen administration, enhance the commitment of staff, and engender a higher level of discipline and the quality of training at the Colleges.





“These approvals were granted by the President in furtherance to the need to expand and strengthen the Intelligence Department towards driving the intelligence-led policing strategy of the Force leadership and to aid in the entrenchment of the community policing practice as approved by the Federal Government,” IGP Adamu noted.





