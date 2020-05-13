President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Ibrahim Gambari, former UN under secretary-general, as his chief of staff.





Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, announced the appointment of Gambari at the federal executive council meeting on Wednesday.





Gambari replaces Abba Kyari who died on April 17 from COVID-19 complications.





The new chief of staff, who is from Kwara state, was the minister of external affairs from 1984 to 1985 under Buhari’s military regime.



