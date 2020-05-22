



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Godswill Obioma as the new National Examinations Council (NECO) Registrar and Chief Executive Officer.





The approval was contained in a letter dated 15th May 2020 with Reference No: FME/PS/396/C1/1/134.





It was signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.





The letter noted that the appointment, for an initial tenure of five years, would take effect from 14th May 2020.





A statement by the Head of Information, Azeez Sani, said the Registrar officially took over the affairs of the Council from the former Acting Registrar, Abubakar Gana, on Friday.





The handover ceremony was held at the NECO Headquarters in Minna.





Obioma is a Professor of Education Measurement and Evaluation.





He also served as Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council.





He was the Ebonyi State Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) until the new appointment.





Professor Charles Uwakwe, the former NECO Registrar was sacked recently for financial misconduct.





