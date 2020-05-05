Sixty patients who tested positive for coronavirus in Lagos state have been discharged after recovering from the disease.





The state ministry of health broke the news in a tweet on Tuesday.





The patients, 40 males and 20 females, were discharged from isolation centres at Yaba, inejju-Lekki and Eti-Osa.





This is the highest number of patients that would be discharged in a single day in Lagos.

