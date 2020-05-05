Sixty patients who tested positive for coronavirus in Lagos state have been discharged after recovering from the disease.
The state ministry of health broke the news in a tweet on Tuesday.
The patients, 40 males and 20 females, were discharged from isolation centres at Yaba, inejju-Lekki and Eti-Osa.
This is the highest number of patients that would be discharged in a single day in Lagos.
“60 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 20 females & 40 males, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, Ibeju-Lekki & Eti-Osa (Landmark) to reunite with the society,” the tweet read.
