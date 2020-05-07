This brings the total number of discharged cases in Lagos to 406.Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this on Thursday, saying those discharged comprised 32 males and 16 females.The governor said they were treated at Yaba, Lekki, Onikan and Lagos University Teaching Hospital Isolation facilities.He said, “We will continue to celebrate and acknowledge our wins, as well as reflect on our losses. These will help us stay on course, prevent us from being distracted, help us stay focused as we face this pandemic head-on.“The patients, 28 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, six from Lekki, one from Onikan and 13 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive readings.“With this new development, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos stands at 406.”