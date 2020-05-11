



Thirty-three more patients have been discharged in Lagos after testing negative for coronavirus.

The Lagos ministry of health broke the news on Monday.

The patients, nine females and 24 males, were discharged from the isolation facilities at Onikan and Eti-Osa.

“33 #COVID19Lagos patients; 9 females & 24 males; all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities at Onikan & Eti-Osa (LandMark) reunite with the society,” the tweet read.

With the development, a total of 502 COVID-19 patients have now been discharged in Lagos.

Lagos currently has the highest number of COVID-19 patients with 1,845 confirmed cases out of Nigeria’s total of 4,399 cases recorded in 34 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).





