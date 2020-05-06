Two hundred and sixty-five Nigerians evacuated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have arrived Lagos.The Emirates Airlines aircraft they boarded landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.Regional Manager, South West, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Mrs Victoria Shin – Abah said the aircraft arrived 7.30 pm.The 260 evacuees are on their way to the isolation centre prepared by the Lagos State Government and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).After alighting, their were profiled by security, health and border control officials at the Lagos Airport.gathered that other Nigerians are expected to be evacuated within the next few days.According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, over 4,000 Nigerians are waiting to be evacuated across the world back home.