





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Wednesday.The NCDC also said a total of 254 patients have died of coronavirus-related complications in the country.Nigeria currently has 5,978 active cases of COVID-19.The centre said, “On the 27th of May 2020, 389 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.“One new state (Kogi) has reported a case in the last 24 hours.“Till date, 8733 cases have been confirmed, 2501 cases have been discharged and 254 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.“The 389 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (256), Katsina (23), Edo (22), Rivers (14), Kano(13), Adamawa (11), Akwa Ibom (11), Kaduna(7), Kwara (6), Nasarawa (6), Gombe (2), Plateau (2), Abia (2), Delta (2), Benue (2), Niger (2), Kogi (2), Oyo (2), Imo (1), Borno (1), Ogun (1), Anambra (1).”