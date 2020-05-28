Nigeria has recorded 389 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 8,733.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Wednesday.
The NCDC also said a total of 254 patients have died of coronavirus-related complications in the country.
389 new cases of #COVID19;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 27, 2020
Lagos-256
Katsina-23
Edo-22
Rivers-14
Kano-13
Adamawa-11
Akwa Ibom-11
Kaduna-7
Kwara-6
Nasarawa-6
Gombe-2
Plateau-2
Abia-2
Delta-2
Benue-2
Niger-2
Kogi-2
Oyo-2
Imo-1
Borno-1
Ogun-1
Anambra-1
8733 cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Discharged: 2501
Deaths: 254 pic.twitter.com/zMOY2YKAX1
Nigeria currently has 5,978 active cases of COVID-19.
The centre said, “On the 27th of May 2020, 389 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“One new state (Kogi) has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 8733 cases have been confirmed, 2501 cases have been discharged and 254 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 389 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (256), Katsina (23), Edo (22), Rivers (14), Kano(13), Adamawa (11), Akwa Ibom (11), Kaduna(7), Kwara (6), Nasarawa (6), Gombe (2), Plateau (2), Abia (2), Delta (2), Benue (2), Niger (2), Kogi (2), Oyo (2), Imo (1), Borno (1), Ogun (1), Anambra (1).”
