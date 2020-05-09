Nigeria on Friday recorded 10 new deaths arising from the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, taking its total deaths to 117.
According to the Coronavirus reports released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, late Friday, Nigeria recorded 10 new deaths.
Five of the 10 deaths were recorded from Kano, which takes its overall deaths to 18.
Lagos, with 33 deaths has the highest number of fatality, while Borno has 14 deaths.
Sokoto recorded one death on Friday to take its total to nine, while Katsina has recorded eight deaths so far from the pandemic.
The Federal Capital Territory, Edo, Ogun and Osun have four Coronavirus deaths each, while Zamfara and Delta have three death cases each.
Others are: Kaduna, Oyo, Rivers and Akwa Ibom, two deaths each; while Bauchi, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Yobe and Ekiti have recorded one death each.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also reported that the nation recorded 386 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Friday as the total cases confirmed rose to 3912.
Posting the recent report on its Twitter page, NCDC, highlighted the breakdown of the confirmed cases per states; “176-Lagos; 65-Kano; 31-Katsina; 20-FCT; 17-Borno; 15-Bauchi; 14-Nasarawa; 13-Ogun; 10-Plateau; 4-Oyo; 4-Sokoto; 4-Rivers; 3-Kaduna; 2-Edo; 2-Ebonyi; 2-Ondo; 1-Enugu; 1-Imo; 1-Gombe; and 1-Osun.”
386 new cases of #COVID19;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 8, 2020
176-Lagos
65-Kano
31-Katsina
20-FCT
17-Borno
15-Bauchi
14-Nasarawa
13-Ogun
10-Plateau
4-Oyo
4-Sokoto
4-Rivers
3-Kaduna
2-Edo
2-Ebonyi
2-Ondo
1-Enugu
1-Imo
1-Gombe
1-Osun
3912 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 679
Deaths: 117 pic.twitter.com/IUWL9ROjqQ
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.