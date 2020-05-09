According to the Coronavirus reports released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, late Friday, Nigeria recorded 10 new deaths.Five of the 10 deaths were recorded from Kano, which takes its overall deaths to 18.Lagos, with 33 deaths has the highest number of fatality, while Borno has 14 deaths.Sokoto recorded one death on Friday to take its total to nine, while Katsina has recorded eight deaths so far from the pandemic.The Federal Capital Territory, Edo, Ogun and Osun have four Coronavirus deaths each, while Zamfara and Delta have three death cases each.Others are: Kaduna, Oyo, Rivers and Akwa Ibom, two deaths each; while Bauchi, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Yobe and Ekiti have recorded one death each.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also reported that the nation recorded 386 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Friday as the total cases confirmed rose to 3912.Posting the recent report on its Twitter page, NCDC, highlighted the breakdown of the confirmed cases per states; “176-Lagos; 65-Kano; 31-Katsina; 20-FCT; 17-Borno; 15-Bauchi; 14-Nasarawa; 13-Ogun; 10-Plateau; 4-Oyo; 4-Sokoto; 4-Rivers; 3-Kaduna; 2-Edo; 2-Ebonyi; 2-Ondo; 1-Enugu; 1-Imo; 1-Gombe; and 1-Osun.”