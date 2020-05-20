



The number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day in Brazil has risen above the 1,000 mark within 24 hours.





The country recorded 1,179 deaths on Tuesday, according to the Brazil health ministry.





This is the highest daily toll recorded in the country since May 12 when 881 patients died of the disease.





With 271,885 patients, Brazil is currently the fourth country in the world with the highest number of confirmed cases, according to Worldometer, a website which provides real-time updates on the COVID-19 situation globally.

About 17,983 deaths from the disease have been recorded in Brazil, while 106,794 patients have recovered.





Owing to the spike in both COVID-19 cases and deaths, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is seeking the use of hydroxychloroquine as a possible remedy for the disease.





He said Eduardo Pazuello, the country’s interim health minister, will issue new guidelines for treating the infection on Wednesday.





Globally, nearly five million persons have been infected with COVID-19 but about two million have recovered.





US President Donald Trump said he is considering a travel ban on Brazil.





