





The lockdown was imposed three weeks ago after the state recorded its COVID-19 index case.But in a statement on Wednesday night, the Deputy Governor and state Chairman, COVID-19 Response Committee, Usman Kadafur, said the purpose of ordering a lockdown had been achieved.He said, “The lockdown is being suspended indefinitely to study the situation for the time being, however, where the situation escalates, the government should revert to the status quo.“The use of facemasks by the public be made mandatory and enforcible.“Government, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, and opinion leaders should enforce social distancing, especially in public gatherings/worship places.“Henceforth, Juma’at prayers and five daily prayers shall be observed in all mosques as recommended by Borno State Council of Ulamas in strict adherence with the social distancing and the face mask.“All churches shall conduct church services as recommended by the Christian Association of Nigeria, Borno Chapter in strict adherence to social distancing and use of facemasks.”Other conditions were given for public transportation, sales of liquor, amongst others while civil servants from grades 1-12 are asked to continue to work from home expect they are directed otherwise.