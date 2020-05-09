



The All Progressives Congress National leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his nephew, Alhaji Mutari Dauda, who is also Mallam Mamman Daura’s younger brother.





President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier on commiserated with his extended family, Daura community over the death of his nephew, Alhaji Mutari Dauda.





The APC leader also condoled with Mamman Daura, the extended family and the entire Daura Community in Katsina State over the incident.





In a condolence message issued on Friday by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I would like to commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari over the passing yesterday of his nephew, Alhaji Mutari Dauda, who is also Mallam Mamman Daura’s younger brother.





“May Allah SWT forgive Alhaji Dauda his sins, show mercy on him and grant him Aljanna Firdaus. May Almighty Allah also comfort the family that he left behind.





“My condolences also to Mallam Mamman Daura, the extended family, the entire Daura Community and indeed the government and people of Katsina State over this loss. I beseech Allah to stand by all of them at this moment (Amin).”









