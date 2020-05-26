



Reports from Biu local government area of Borno State, northeast Nigeria, on Monday evening, revealed that suspected Boko Haram fighters have attacked three villages, bringing down houses, shops and places of worship.





Residents of the areas said about 90 residential houses, a Church, Clinic, 9 shops, and other properties worth millions of naira were destroyed during the attack.





The District Head of the area, Alh Mohammad Maina Bukar while briefing the Borno State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur, who paid a sympathy visit to the affected communities, said they have lost source of livelihoods as a result of the attack.





The communities blamed the attack on lack of telecommunications network in the area.





They, however, informed the deputy governor that local hunters repelled the attacks and succeeded in killing three members of the insurgents, while one resident sustained a bullet wound.





“There was no civilian casualty,” they said.





The district head said, “The insurgents stormed the villages at about 6:30 pm to 10:25 pm simultaneously; they burnt down 90 residential Houses, 9 shops, 1 church, 1 dispensary/Clinic, 1 tractor and carted away essential commodities, as well as food items.”





While sympathizing with the people of the communities, the deputy governor urged them to take the incident as an act of Allah (God) and continue to pray for lasting peace.





He also said that the vigilante group would be well equipped and provided with monthly stipends to help them operate side by side with the security operatives in defence of their communities.





