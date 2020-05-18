







Troops of 130 Battalion and Army Super Camp in Baga had a fierce encounter with Boko Haram and ISWAP members at Baga town on Sunday.





The battle left many terrorists dead, while some soldiers suffered injuries.





Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, made this known in a statement.





He said the fighters, armed with mortars, rocket propelled grenades and small arms, had been on their way to attack villages surrounding Baga.

“The troops attacked their convoy with overwhelming firepower killing 20 BHT/ISWAP criminals, captured six AK 47 Rifles, 520 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and five 36 hand grenades.





“Nine of our gallant soldiers were wounded in action with no loss of life. They were evacuated to Sector 3 hospital for treatment,” he said.





The Defence Headquarters commended the gallant troops for their professionalism and urged them to remain resolute towards eradicating the insurgents from the North-East.





The military, also at the weekend, announced an air raid conducted against Boko Haram.





Fighters’ jets took turns to bombard the sect’s enclave located inside Sambisa forest.





Several terrorists were eliminated, while their armoury and other facilities were destroyed.













