





Boko Haram fighters have attacked a Nigerian Army location at 156 Battalion in Mainok area, Borno State, killing five soldiers.An army situation report stated that the terrorists came in no fewer than 10 gun trucks to attack the base.The report from the Headquarters, 29 Task Force Brigade, to the Headquarters, Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, said the terrorists were met with firepower and an unconfirmed number of them were also killed.The report said, “Update on attack on 156 Battalion location in Mainok; at about 5pm, Boko Haram elements attacked 156 Task Force Battalion’s location, Mainok town, with approximately 10 gun trucks – about six gun trucks attacked from Mainok and about four attacked from the North end.“Attackers began from Mainok town and later attacked the camp. Troops responded with firepower. Reinforcement troops from Headquarters 29 Brigade led by Brig Gen O. G. Onubogu responded to attack, forcing some of the Boko Haram to divert from Mainok attack to ambush reinforcement troops.“Troops cleared ambush and married up with 156 Task Force Battalion led by Lt Col N. D. Ajah. Boko Haram elements were forced to withdraw. Enemy casualties unconfirmed but lots of bloodstains all around Mainok camp.“Two casualties among 156 Battalion and three casualties among reinforcement troops. All the casualties were evacuated to 7 Division Military Hospital. The situation in Mainok is stable but unpredictable.”Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said on Saturday that the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole had killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists in several locations in the Alafa Yagayaga area of Borno State.The DHQ’s Defence Media Operations in a release stated that intelligence showed that the Boko Haram elements were recruiting new fighters at the locations and planning to attack military bases.The DMO Coordinator, Maj Gen John Enenche, said, “Boko Haram terrorists in the Alafa Yagayaga, Sambisa Forest area, have been set in disarray as a result of massive air strikes conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole on May 15.“The operation was executed based on series of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, which showed that the terrorists had imported additional fighters and increased their logistics stocks.“Consequently, the ATF dispatched attack aircraft and a surveillance platform to engage the location. The Nigerian Air Force fighter jets attacked the target area, neutralising many Boko Haram terrorists as well as destroying their logistics facilities.”