Suspected kidnap kingpin, Bobosky, who was declared wanted by the Rivers State Government, last year has been said to have a grand plan to unleash mayhem in parts of Ogoni.





Governor Wike while speaking on the cancelled planned lockdown said the state has uncovered a dangerous plan by Bobosky to cause security breaches in the state.





The Governor said Ikwerre, Oyigbo, Khana, Gokana and Tai are some of the target LGAs, just as he announced a night-time curfew from 8pm to 6am daily, starting from Tuesday, June 2nd.





The Governor said, “Our intelligence has intercepted a clandestine plan by some criminal elements led by Bobosky to cause security breaches in the State by instigating violence and burning down churches in Khana, Eleme, Gokana, Tai and Oyigbo Local Government Areas of the State.

“ We want to assure all residents that the State Government is fully ready and prepared to deal with the situation and continue to guarantee the protection of lives and property throughout the State.





“We implore all residents to be vigilant and report all suspicious characters and movements in their neighbourhoods to security agencies.





“As a further security measure, we have decided to impose a nighttime curfew on all the 23 Local Government Areas of the State from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting from the 2nd of June 2020 until further notice.





“ Leaders and vigilante groups in our communities are to work with the security agencies to enforce the curfew in their localities and arrest and prosecute anyone that violates the curfew order.





“ As a government, we are doing our best and will continue to spare no efforts to protect our State and advance the best interest of our people. Nothing can scare, deter or derail us from this path.”





Bobosky was declared wanted in August last year with Governor Wike pledging N30million (thirty million naira) for anyone with information about him.





