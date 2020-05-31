



The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested a teenager, Olufowoke Oladunjoye Emmanuel.





The National Diploma holder of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), is accused of threatening to release nude photographs of veteran musician, Queen Salawa Abeni.





He is a resident of Brentfield Avenue, Peace Estate, Magboro, Ogun State.





The 19-year-old was picked up by the Decoy Team of Rapid Response Squad.

In his statement, Emmanuel disclosed that he saw the nude pictures in a memory card.





The 2017/2018 Electrical Engineering graduate claimed that he picked it up on the floor in YABATECH sometime in November 2019.





The suspect said after downloading the nude photographs of Salawa Abeni on his phone, he picked up her mobile number from her Instagram page.





The Eagle Online quoted him as saying: “On 1st of April, 2020, I chatted her up and also called her after sending few of the photos to her online. My intention was to negotiate with her for few bucks and for me to destroy the photographs. I thought everything was going on fine until the following day when I heard the news of the blackmail over the radio.





“I was with my mother. She was even cursing the blackmailer unknown to her that I was the brain behind it. I immediately sneaked out, destroyed the memory card and threw my mobile phone and SIM card into nearby wetland in Magboro. Since then, I never mentioned it to anyone and never called Madam Salawa Abeni about it again.”





The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, warned blackmailers and other criminals to stop their acts or face the consequences.





Assuring the people of safety of lives and property, Odumosu counselled parents and guardians to monitor their wards.









