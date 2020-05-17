Bishop David Oyedepo of the Faith Tabernacle and Living Faith Church who recently claimed to have healed COVID-19 patients has released a new prophetic message to those infected by the virus.





In a Sunday broadcast, Bishop Oyedepo prophesied that the Coronavirus will soon be muted forever. He added that everyone infected by the virus has been set free by the power of God.





A total of 5621 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Nigeria with 176 deaths as at May 16, 2020.





Bishop Oyedepo in his Sunday prophetic message said that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be a thing of the past.





The revered preacher also touched on other aspects of human life in the prophetic message, noted that the new week entered shall be good to everyone who believes in Christ Jesus.





His message read in part, “This noisome pestilence called coronavirus shall be silent forever. There shall be an eruption of signs & wonders. As you anoint your home, business, it shall be a no go area for the devil. There shall be instant interventions in any area of concern to you.





“Your runaway daughter/Son shall return today! From today, favor shall not seize from anything you anoint. Expect the next level of boldness by the anointing of today! There shall be a greater depth of revelation for you.





“Everyone that is attacked by the Coronavirus, cancer, is set free by this anointing. Every terminal disease is declared terminated. The siege of fear of death is cursed in your life I decree your unquestionable victory today!





“The spirit of fear is cursed in your life. Anywhere your name is mentioned, favor shall answer for you. Everyone appointed to death, you shall receive your freedom today. Your liberty is established today!,” said Bishop Oyedepo on Sunday, May 17, 2020.





