Announcing via Twitter on Monday afternoon, the Sokoto State Ministry of Health, said Kukah acted on behalf of the Catholic Diocese in the state.The ministry also confirmed that he handed over a 15-room hospital for the treatment of infected persons in the state.“The Catholic Diocese in Sokoto headed by Bishop Mathew Kukah has handed over a 30-room hotel for isolating suspected cases at Aliyu Jodi Road and a 15 rooms hospital for COVID-19 management at their Gidan Dare Clinic,” the state Health Ministry tweeted.It said a total of 66 cases have been confirmed in the state while 57 are active, eight fatalities and one recovery have been reported.Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Tambuwal has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari for Federal Government assistance in overcoming the pandemic.He stated this in an address to the state on Sunday while stressing the ban on interstate movement, compulsory use of facemasks and the imposition of daily 8 pm to 6 am curfew, effective Monday, May 4.“Due to the rising statistics in Sokoto State, I wish to appeal to Mr President and the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to intervene in our state, through the provision of logistics and technical support, with a view to stemming the disturbing trend,” the governor said in a statement published on the state government.