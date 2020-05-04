



Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates and wife, Melinda as demonic, satanic and occultic.





Fani-Kayode said Bill Gates and his wife won’t prevail despite their financial and alleged demonic influence.





In a tweet, the former minister wrote:”The Bible says “the GATES of hell shall not prevail!.





“Bill and Melinda, no matter how much money, power and influence you possess and no matter how many demonic, satanic and occultic forces you control, you shall NOT prevail. I say it again, the GATES of hell shall not prevail.”

This is coming at a time when some citizens of the United States, US, had called for the arrest of Gate over claims of COVID-19 vaccine.





Recall that Gates had recently revealed a new RNA vaccine for COVID-19 amongst a list of things that must be done for life to return to normal again.





The Microsoft co-owner had said he was excited about pursuing a new approach called ‘RNA vaccine,’ with code needed to produce viral fragments on its own.