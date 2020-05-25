Organizers of Big Brother Naija reality show has announced the return of 2019 Pepper Dem ex-housemates
This was disclosed in a statement by the host of BBN Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s on his Twitter page on Sunday.
Ebuka said the ex-housemates will be back on a show to run as from the first of June, 2020 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.
“Who is ready for some #BBNaija #PepperDemReunion drama?
“Premiering on June 1 on African Magic Urban and Family on DStv and GOtv.”
Recall that BBNaija for the first time introduced the reunion show in 2019, which starred the See Gobe housemates.
