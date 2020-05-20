Multichoice Nigeria has begun online auditions for the fifth season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), calling for video entries which often precede the selection of prospective housemates.





The call was made on the show’s social media pages and that of African Magic on Wednesday. The company asked applicants to upload a clip of themselves explaining why they should be on the show.





“Participate in the BBN auditions by simply curating a 2-minute video motivating why you deserve to be in the #BBNaija House. Simple right? Entries open from 20th – 30th May 2020,” it wrote.





On the African Magic’s website, it said that the auditions would begin on May 20, and last until May 30, in an online exercise which is to span a period of ten days.

“If you think you have what it takes to be a Housemate this season, then don’t hold back!,” organisers of the show explained while detailing the guidelines for submitting entries.





“You are expected to record a two-minute video of yourself stating why you should be picked to be a Housemate in season 5 of Big Brother Naija.





“Only after recording your video, then you need to fill out the online registration form and upload your video below. Please answer all questions on the form fully and honestly.





“If it is discovered that you have been deliberately untruthful or have withheld information relevant to your character or your past, you will be disqualified from the selection process.





“The online audition is free and open to interested male and female participants, who are of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport, and must be 21 years of age by June 1, 2020.”





BBNaija’s fifth season would be coming on heels of the successes recorded during the show’s first four editions, the last of which saw Mercy Eke win the grand prize of N60 million.



