Toni Kroos has declared he wants to see out his contract with Real Madrid.
The experienced midfielder has a deal to 2023.
And he declared: “I intend to be here for those three years, so I will be 33 years old and it will be a good time to think about how I feel and if I want to continue playing.
“Overall, I can’t imagine going anywhere else.
“If we meet and think that it can still be renewed for a year, because the performance is still good enough and I still have motivation, I would not rule it out. What I can’t imagine is going to England at 33 years old, where very physical football is played.”
Kroos, speaking with Eurosport, also took a dig at former club Bayern Munich.
“In Munich there was a feeling that I was an international among many. Many thought that I was going to fail in Madrid.
“Some at Bayern are likely to be sorry they let me go.”
