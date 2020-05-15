





The experienced midfielder has a deal to 2023.And he declared: “I intend to be here for those three years, so I will be 33 years old and it will be a good time to think about how I feel and if I want to continue playing.“Overall, I can’t imagine going anywhere else.“If we meet and think that it can still be renewed for a year, because the performance is still good enough and I still have motivation, I would not rule it out. What I can’t imagine is going to England at 33 years old, where very physical football is played.”Kroos, speaking with Eurosport, also took a dig at former club Bayern Munich.“In Munich there was a feeling that I was an international among many. Many thought that I was going to fail in Madrid.“Some at Bayern are likely to be sorry they let me go.”