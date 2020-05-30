President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the death of former Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Kachalla Baru.





In a statement signed by Femi Adesina, his Spokesman, Buhari condoled with family, friends and professional colleagues of the former NNPC boss.

The statement added that, “The President also commiserates with government and people of Bauchi State, management and staff of NNPC over the passing of the former GMD, who worked very hard to initiate reforms in virtually all departments of the corporation, bringing it up to speed with global trends and best practices.





“President Buhari acknowledges Dr Baru’s contributions to ensuring stability in the oil sector in Nigeria, with a more guaranteed supply and predictable price regime that weakened unscrupulous parallel marketers, especially during festive seasons.





“The President prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, grant him eternal rest, and comfort all who mourn him.”





