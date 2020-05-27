The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in crushing banditry and other crimes in Zamfara State.





State Secretary, Hashimu Modomowa, gave the commendation in a statement on Tuesday.





PDP countered remarks by the Commissioner for Rural Development, Abubakar Abdullahi, which accused the federal government of paying more attention to COVID-19 than banditry.





The scribe said the utterances were capable of setting the State and the federal government on a collision course.





Modomowa noted that the Buhari administration had done fairly well in fighting crime in Zamfara.





“This includes the establishment of 1 Brigade of Nigeria Army, 207 Quick Response Group of the Nigeria Airforce and Joint Task Force (JTF) under Operation Hadarin Daji”, he said.





PDP also thanked the federal government for granting the request of Zamfara in reviving mining activities in the State.





