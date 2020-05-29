





The meeting was not unconnected to the recent security challenges in the state.The duo met on Friday afternoon at the State House, Abuja.Also in attendance was the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.Tambuwal had said on Thursday that he secured a meeting with the President, who had ordered a military crackdown on bandits in the state.“God willing, I will be meeting with him to discuss the issues of banditry and insecurity, particularly as they affect the South-Eastern part of our state in order to ensure that all that is required in terms of men and (that) resources are mobilised promptly to halt this problem,” the governor had said.