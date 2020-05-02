



Gotel Communications, a media outfit owned by Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has sacked 46 of its staff.





Gotel Communications, located in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State, is a television and radio broadcast conglomerate.





The affected staff received their sack letters on Friday (today).





Some expatriate workers had earlier accused the company of breaching the terms of their contracts and failing to pay them several months of salaries and entitlements.









The sack letters were signed by the General Manager, Mohammed El-Yakub.





A copy of the sack letter said, “The management has decided to discontinue your services with immediate effect.





“Consequently, please be informed that your entitlements including stipend lieu of the notice will be computed and posted into your account with immediate effect.”





See attachment: