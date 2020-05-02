



Gotel Communication, the company owned by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has explained that the sack of some staff of the company was for the purpose of restructuring.





The company sacked 46 of its staff on Friday, the 2020 May Day celebration.





But a statement signed by Gotel General Manager, Mohammed El Yakub, explained that the rationalisation of staff at Gotel, a company under the umbrella of Priam Group, was culmination of a rejig process.





He recalled that the founder, Atiku had announced that many of his business concerns will be aggregated under the parent body.





Yakub noted that Priam Group embarked on a restructuring exercise which led to a merger of many companies under its umbrella.





He said the press statement of December 24, 2019, stressed that owing to the restructuring exercise and merger of companies, some personnel may have to be disengaged.





”It is also not unexpected that a restructuring procedure of this size and nature would come with some likely job rationalization especially, since each of these entities has its own finance, admin, marketing, HR and ancillary support operations which would now be consolidated and undertaken at the group level”, Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, had said.





Gotel added that it will be out of context to ascribe any mundane presupposition for being responsible for the decision to lay off some of the workforce.





“Following the unveiling of Priam Group last year, Atiku Abubakar, ceased to be involved in the running of the affairs of his companies. The decisions taken so far, and especially as it relates to the rationalization of staff, is solely a management decision.





“It needs to be restated that we shall, as a responsible organization, discharge every obligation to the laid off staff and any other staff that may be involved in the rationalization,” the company assured.