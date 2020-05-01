Announcing his demise to journalists Friday morning in Lafia, Alhaji Mohammed Okpoku, representing Udege/Loko constituency said Suleiman died in the late hours of Thursday, April 30th, following a brief illness at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi.He said that the remains of the lawmaker would be buried Friday in Nasarawa local government area According to Islamic right.“It is very sad news to announce the death of my colleague, Hon Suleiman Adamu, who is from the same local government with me.” His death is a painful loss to us and we will continue to pray for the reposed of his soul,” he said.It would be recalled that the deceased left behind one wife and five children.