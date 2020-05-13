



Ibrahim Gambari, the new chief of staff, says he will serve President Muhammadu Buhari to the best of his ability.





Speaking with state house correspondents on Wednesday, Gambari thanked Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve.





Asked what Nigerians should expect from him, he said: “I think you have to ask the president.”





The journalist responded with laughter after which the new chief of staff continued: “I have not started, so I will find out… I don’t report directly to the nation; I report directly to the president.”









Gambari succeeds Abba Kyari who died from complications of COVID-19 in April.





The new chief of staff, who is from Kwara state, was the minister of external affairs from 1984 to 1985 under Buhari’s military regime.





He also served as the under secretary-general of the UN and special adviser to the secretary-general on Africa between 1999 and 2005.





Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, announced the appointment of Gambari at the federal executive council (FEC) virtual meeting on Wednesday.





