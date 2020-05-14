Godwin crooner, Korede Bello has spoken on the need for artistes to have relationships with the record labels they were signed to, even after their contract has elapsed.
Bello made this statement as a guest on Ubi Franklin’s Instagram Live chat on Wednesday 13th of May 2020.
Sharing on how Don Jazzy supported him, he said:” There was a time our contract elapsed and a lot of us were still there. Some artistes were not remitting. Don Jazzy is not really about that. He is all about support. He is a true leader”.
Speaking further, he stated that artistes still need to have a cordial relationship with their former record labels.
“We are in the business of human connections and we do not realize that enough.
When a contract elapses, we need to still be able to have a relationship. How many artistes still have a relationship with their former labels. We need to still be able to have a relationship after our business is done”.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.