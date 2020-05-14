





Bello made this statement as a guest on Ubi Franklin’s Instagram Live chat on Wednesday 13th of May 2020.Sharing on how Don Jazzy supported him, he said:” There was a time our contract elapsed and a lot of us were still there. Some artistes were not remitting. Don Jazzy is not really about that. He is all about support. He is a true leader”.Speaking further, he stated that artistes still need to have a cordial relationship with their former record labels.“We are in the business of human connections and we do not realize that enough.When a contract elapses, we need to still be able to have a relationship. How many artistes still have a relationship with their former labels. We need to still be able to have a relationship after our business is done”.