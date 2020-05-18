



An army general has been arrested in Kaduna for flouting the lockdown order.





In a statement on Monday, Aisha Dikko, commissioner of justice, said the army general, who was in full uniform, was arrested while driving in from Abuja with three other passengers who had no face masks.





“The general identified himself and said he was coming from Abuja and on a official duty,” the commissioner said.





“However, the court tried and convicted the other three passengers, for not complying with the stay at home order and wearing face masks.”

She added that Yusuf Rigachukun, an Islamic cleric, and his son, were also arrested for flouting the state COVID-19 lockdown order.





She said the duo were arrested at the Kaduna State University (KASU) junction on Tuesday without face masks.





The commissioner said the cleric told the court that he left his home because he was invited by the Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC) for a radio programme.





“Rigachukun and his son were however both charged for not wearing facemasks and were fined N5000 each,” she said.





In addition, the court asked the cleric to perform community service, by informing the public on how to stop the spread of COVID-19.”





The commissioner added that 75 culprits have been convicted out of the 105 people who violated the ban on inter-state travel.





Dikko warned residents against violating the COVID-19 lockdown order, saying offenders will be fined and undergo community service for seven days.





