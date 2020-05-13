



An army captain simply identified as D Gana was abducted along Kabba-Auga Akoko expressway in Akoko north-east local government area of Ondo state on Wednesday.





The officer, who was on his way from Abuja, was said to have been kidnapped and taken to a forest at Ibilo, the boundary between Ondo and Edo states.





Confirming the incident, Ayorinde Omojokun, spokesman of the Nigerian Army 32 artillery brigade, Akure, said security agencies had been deployed to rescue the officer.





Tee-Leo Ikoro, public relations officer of Ondo police command, said the victim was taken into a nearby bush and the abductors allowed him to call a relation who informed the Ikare-Akoko division of the police.

“Unfortunately, before a team of police detectives got to the area, he had been moved away from the place, but his car was recovered by our men,” Ikoro said.





He added that Undie Adie, commissioner of police in the state, had deployed a team for the immediate search and rescue of the victim.





The abductors were said to have contacted the victim’s family, making a demand of N20 million as ransom.









