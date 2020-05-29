





The State Chairman of the party, Chief Akin Oke, who inaugurated a 16-member Committee, issued letter of nomination for reconciliation committee to each member.The party which governed the state between 2011 and 2019 lost to the Peoples Democratic Party as a result of crisis that tore it apart.The ex-governor of the state, Otunba Alao-Akala, heads the 16-man Committee.Other members of the reconciliation committee are Prince Gbade Lana (secretary), Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, Alhaji Kamar Ajisafe, Pa Akin Ojebode, Alhaji Laide Abass, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, Segun Odebunmi, Niran Alarape, Mojeed Olaoya, Isiaka Areokuta, Mabel Williams, Chief S.M. Akindele, Adefisoye Adekanye and Rasaq Arikewuyo.