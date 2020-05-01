



National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has sent a message of felicitations to Nigerian workers on the International Labour’s Day and noted their age-long sacrifice towards the growth of the nation.





Prince Secondus remarks that even in the current challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerian health workers and other essential workers have remained in the frontline taking most risks with little or no rewards.





Secondus said in a statement from his Media aide, Ike Abonyi that, “it’s unfortunate that the coming of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has further worsened the plight of workers because of their inept approach to the economic challenges of the country.”





He expressed regrets that the APC administration has grossly damaged the economy with numerous actions of harassment and intimidation that successfully scared away investors and critical players whose contributions would have been very impactful.

“The workers and the poor in our society remain vulnerable victims of this unfortunate misrule, a situation that calls for all hands to be on deck as the nation struggles to scale the hurdle of APC.





He finally urged the workers to remain resolute and prayerful for God to bring light at the end of the APC tunnel. Happy Workers Day to you all.



