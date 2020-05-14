



Shuaibu Idris, deputy chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, has been kidnapped alongside his daughter.





They were kidnapped by gunmen from their residence located along Zaria-Kaduna road.





The gunmen were said to have arrived at the area on Wednesday night before abducting the duo.





When contacted, Umar Muri, the state commissioner of police, said to call back later regarding details of the incident; subsequent calls were not answered.





Kaduna has been experiencing some attacks mostly by bandits recently.





On Wednesday, there were reports of an invasion by bandits in some communities in Kajuru local government area during which eight persons were killed.





Barely 24 hours before then, the bandits killed about 15 persons in the same LGA, according to the state police command.





They came on motorbikes and operated for hours in a remote village in Kufana district.





The police had vowed to arrest the suspects and solicited help from the public.





“The command calls on members of the public to continue to assist the police with useful information that could help in addressing these challenges and for the possible arrest of these criminals,” Mohammed Jalige, its spokesman, had said.









