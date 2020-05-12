









According to reports, the woman who arrived in Nigeria on March 3, died on Sunday after allegedly showing symptoms of coronavirus, and was rushed to a private hospital at Osubi, Orerokpe in the Okpe Local Government Area of the state.Police sources state that the young man and his visitor had been lodging at the hotel in Osubi since the American arrived in Nigeria.“The young man and the American white lady lodged in a hotel in Osubi where they spent some weeks,” a source said.“The white lady later fell sick and she began to manifest some symptoms of COVID-19, especially severe coughing.“At that stage, her lover rushed her to a private hospital in Osubi, but she gave up the ghost this morning (Sunday).”After her demise, her Nigerian lover reportedly took her corpse in a Toyota Venza to the Orerokpe Police Division, where he was arrested.A doctor was brought in to take samples from the corpse for coronavirus tests at the police station, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.Spokesman for the police state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the tragic occurrence.