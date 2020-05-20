





Speaking on reports of Almajirai being smuggled into the Southeast after expulsion from some Northern states in wake of the rampaging coronavirus, the Governor said they won’t be entertained in any part of the state.While acknowledging the Northern Governors for their cooperation on the issue, Umahi however told the Almajirai to stay away from the state.“We will not be afraid to say that there will not be Almajiris in Ebonyi state and the Northern Governors I commend them, they said go to your state of origin.“We will not allow Almajiris in Ebonyi state. Ebonyi will not allow Amajiris, they should go to their state of origin. We have to as a people to begin to tell ourselves the truth,” he emphasised.He also banned rearing of cattle around the new Government House located inside the Centenary City Abakaliki.“I have directed the Chief Security Officer to meet with the security people. Please I don’t want to see any cow within the premises of the centenary city.“How can I be struggling with cows to come into Government House? Please, in the entire centenary city, I don’t want to see any cow. Not just Government House, anywhere that is called centenary city; international market, the mall. This is insulting.“So, security people should do meeting with the cattle owners whether it is Hausa cows or Igbo cows because I can also see some Igbo cows and I don’t want to see it again.”He said cows seen flouting the order should be impounded and a court order obtained to auction them off.