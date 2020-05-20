



President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has reacted to reports that Madagascar billed Nigeria 170,000 Euros for the COVID-19 alleged cure sent to the country on Saturday.





Recall that Buhari had on Saturday received the solution alleged to have been developed in Madagascar for the cure of coronavirus.





He had reiterated that his government will listen to science before allowing any medicine to be given to Nigerians.





Although the quantity of the organics could not be ascertained, reports had emerged on Monday that the organics came with an invoice of N78, 200,000.

The report had claimed that the AU directed the supply of the drugs to African countries and Nigeria was asked to pay over €170,000 (N78, 200,000).





Reacting, Onochie on Twitter while insisting that the organic was a gift; debunked the report that Nigeria received N78, 200,000 invoice from Madagascar.





She wrote, “Federal Government did not receive any bill from Madagascar.





“We insist that the COVID-ORGANIC CVO from Madagascar, was a brotherly gift from one nation to some African countries.”





