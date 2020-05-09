Popular comedian, Atunyota Akpoboriome a.k.a Ali Baba has opened up on the role of the coronavirus creative industry committee set up by the Federal Government.
The showbiz impresario, who heads the committee, explained the primary role of its members in a post he shared on Instagram on Friday.
“We have received several messages, on the back of the newly constituted COVID-19 Creative Industry Committee, set up to ascertain the damage to the sector…Members of the committee have been working on how to make sure that the effects of the pandemic on all players in each sector and sub-sectors are heard
The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, announced the formation of the committee in an interview with the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) published on Thursday.
We have received several messages, on the back of the newly constituted COVID-19 Creative Industry Committee, set up to ascertain the damage to the sector. _ While some of them have been Congratulatory, many wanted to know what the committee was all about. _ Others have volunteered to assist with needed information to help with the mandate. _ A few have been livid and upset as to the constitution of the committee. And rightly so. We all have where our interests lie. It may not necessarily be for the good of all. But could be. _ Members of the committee have been working on how to make sure that the effects of the pandemic on all players in each sector and sub sectors are heard. _ To this end, we are committed and as such will be looking to receiving all cases by individual players in each sector, while asking the leadership in those areas to help inform their members to let us have their cases, early enough, to be included in the final report to government. _ We, as members of the committee, totally recognise the role of heads of unions and associations. This though, is not about associations, it's about curating the impact of the pandemic on the practitioners of the creative sector. _ It's like taxes to the government, it's not routed through unions and associations, but leaders of such bodies can advise members to make sure they comply. _ We look forward to hearing from ALL IN THE CREATIVE INDUSTRY. _ Thank you.
Other members of the committee include actor, Segun Arinze, movie producer, Charles Novia and artiste manager, Efe Omoregbe, among others.
