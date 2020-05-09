





The showbiz impresario, who heads the committee, explained the primary role of its members in a post he shared on Instagram on Friday.“We have received several messages, on the back of the newly constituted COVID-19 Creative Industry Committee, set up to ascertain the damage to the sector…Members of the committee have been working on how to make sure that the effects of the pandemic on all players in each sector and sub-sectors are heardThe Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, announced the formation of the committee in an interview with the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) published on Thursday.Other members of the committee include actor, Segun Arinze, movie producer, Charles Novia and artiste manager, Efe Omoregbe, among others.