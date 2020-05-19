



Akwa Ibom state government has threatened to withdraw the licences of schools that have commenced online classes for the third term academic calendar.





Nse Essien, commissioner of education, said the government has not authorised the resumption of schools either physically or virtually.





He said he had been informed that some schools have already started online classes and have asked parents to pay their wards’ school fees.





He said the state government would announce the time of resumption, vowing that schools that flout the directive would be prosecuted.

“Resumption of schools for the third term 2019/2020 school year will be announced when government is convinced that our children will be safe in schools,” he said.





“No school both (private or public) is authorised to start the 3rd term school year, either in schools environment or online.





“This should be discontinued forthwith. Any school that goes contrary to this instructions will have its license withdrawn and will be prosecuted.”





