



The Akwa Ibom State government has disclosed that its task force has intercepted a corpse of a COVID-19 victim being smuggled into the State from Lagos State.





The Commissioner of Health in the State, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, made the revelation, adding that the corpse has been buried in accordance with the COVID-19 regulations.





Ukpong spoke at a meeting of the State Incidence Management Committee held at the Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo yesterday.





According to the Commissioner, the 6 persons who transported the corpse into the State have been kept in 14 days isolation as they await the outcome of their test for COVID-19.





Dr. Ukpong lauded the security agents in the state for efficiency in the discharge of their duties, especially in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.





He maintained that the deceased was transported in an ambulance from Lagos State on the night of Wednesday 6th May, 2020 and arrived Akwa Ibom State borders at the early hours of the next day.





Ukpong cried out that despite the interstate lockdown, the culprits were able to transport the body through seven states, beating the security formations in those States.





“But for the alertness of the police officers posted to our borders, the corpse would have successfully made it to its destination in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area,” he said.





He was alarmed that six (6) men bearing a corpse made it past other State borders without being intercepted.





“We really appreciate the point of entry team as well as the burial committee that ensured the deceased was committed to Mother Earth on the same day in Ikot Ebidang Village, Mkpat Enin Local government area,” he added.





