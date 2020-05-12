





TheNewsGuru recalls that the picture of the boy while creating the artwork was shared on Twitter by a certain Mary Ogunga.“This small boy actually did a rough art work of @RotimiAkeredolu. The white beards,” the tweet read.Reacting in a tweet on Monday, Akeredolu requested details of the young boy in order to obtain the portrait.“Where is this talented young boy? If anyone has his details, I’d love to have this piece,” he tweeted.The governor’s reaction has since generated commendation from some Nigerians on the microblogging platform.A user, known as Joshua, described Akeredolu as “a listening and attentive leader”.He also advised the governor to support the boy’s creativity and help him to build a career out of it.“Dear Arakunrin, I’m highly impressed by your quick response to this showcase. You are indeed a listening and attentive leader. Please, make this young man a renown artist from ondo state to the world. Moreover, we still have many of this uncommon talent across the 18 LG area,” the tweet read.In the same vein, another user @OndoFirstBorn, appreciated the governor for acknowledging the boy’s talent and showing the needed support.“We have for ourselves a very interactive and engaging Governor in Ondo State. I’m very impressed. This is one of the traits of a great leader. Thank you my amiable Governor for noticing and acknowledging the creativity of this young talent. Ondo state to the world,” it read.