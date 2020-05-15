





Mustapha stated this on Thursday at the press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.He said the African country sent the herbal drug to other countries on the continent out of brotherly love in order to contain the pandemic.Mustapha said, “Nigeria did not ask Madagascar for any solution. The Madagascar government decided to airlift the quantity meant for African countries. That of West Africa was airlifted to Guinea Bissau.“The impression out there is as if we abandoned homegrown solution and we are looking for Madagascar’s solution. It was taken in the spirit of brotherly love to Guinea Bissau.”The SGF, however, said airlifting the solution was not a priority of the task force as there were other issues before it.He stated, “We have to make efforts to airlift it out of Guinea Bissau, but there are no flights, so there are so many things we need to consider. If we are freighting it through air cargo, it has its process.“It is not our priority for now. There are other things we are dealing with to make sure we contain the spread in our nation. We will do that but that does not in anyway downplay what we have asked our scientists to do.”