Chairman of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, Abike
Dabiri-Arewa, has alleged that Chinese want Africans out of their country.
Dabiri-Erewa made the claim while lamenting the alleged
maltreatment of Nigerians in China.
She urged Nigerians in China to always demand for their
rights.
Speaking during a town hall meeting of Nigerians in the United States, US, via zoom, over the weekend, Dabiri-Erewa said despite having many illegal Chinese migrants in Nigeria, none of them has been exposed to maltreatment.
The former lawmaker, however, assured that Nigerian
government was making efforts towards addressing the situation.
She said: “The issue of China has been recurring and I have
been to the Chinese Embassy a couple of times, putting into consideration what
has been happening to Nigerians in China.
“I will be very realistic with the issue of Africans in
China. What I am seeing is that they don’t want Africans in China.”
Dabiri-Erewa also called on Nigerians resident in China to
obey the Chinese authority.
Appealing to them to stay out of trouble, Dabiri-Erewa
called for peace and mutual respect in the world.
“It is still tough for Nigerians in China. Maltreatment is
still going on and it has to be dealt with. Right now, there is a little of
sanity, but we don’t know how long it will last, but there has to be a
permanent solution to the issue of blacks being maltreated in China,” she
added.
