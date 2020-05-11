



Chairman of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Arewa, has alleged that Chinese want Africans out of their country.

Dabiri-Erewa made the claim while lamenting the alleged maltreatment of Nigerians in China.

She urged Nigerians in China to always demand for their rights.

Speaking during a town hall meeting of Nigerians in the United States, US, via zoom, over the weekend, Dabiri-Erewa said despite having many illegal Chinese migrants in Nigeria, none of them has been exposed to maltreatment.

The former lawmaker, however, assured that Nigerian government was making efforts towards addressing the situation.

She said: “The issue of China has been recurring and I have been to the Chinese Embassy a couple of times, putting into consideration what has been happening to Nigerians in China.

“I will be very realistic with the issue of Africans in China. What I am seeing is that they don’t want Africans in China.”

Dabiri-Erewa also called on Nigerians resident in China to obey the Chinese authority.

Appealing to them to stay out of trouble, Dabiri-Erewa called for peace and mutual respect in the world.

“It is still tough for Nigerians in China. Maltreatment is still going on and it has to be dealt with. Right now, there is a little of sanity, but we don’t know how long it will last, but there has to be a permanent solution to the issue of blacks being maltreated in China,” she added.





