



The Adamawa government has declared Makana Ngari, councillor representing Vulpi ward in Numan local government area of the state, wanted over alleged cattle rustling.





In a statement on Wednesday in Yola, the state capital, Humwashi Wonosikou, press secretary to Ahmadu Fintiri, the governor, said the councillor was “linked to criminal deal” of cattle rustling which is contrary to his oath of office.





Wonosikou said the criminal act took place at a time the government had succeeded in stabilising the area.





”The Adamawa government has declared the councillor representing Vulpi Ward of Numan local government area, Mr Makana Enan Ngari wanted for cattle rustling,” he said.





”The councillor is suspected of involving in illegal deals and cattle rustling which is in violation of his oath of office.





”The action is coming at a time government had succeeded at stabilising the area after the incessant attacks on villages along Adamawa and Taraba states boundaries.





”Government is strongly warning that it would deal with anyone found wanting no matter his position. In addition, government is appealing to both herders and farmers not to take laws into their hands but allow the law to take its course.”









