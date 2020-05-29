Abia state government has declared one Emmanuel Ononiwu, who was said to have absconded after testing positive for COVID-19, wanted.





The announcement was made on Thursday by John Okiyi Kalu, the commissioner for information.





Ononiwu was said to have escaped from a temporary isolation facility after he was informed that he tested positive.





The government said all efforts to reach the patient had proved abortive as he insisted that he would not present himself for isolation.





“He escaped from a temporary holding facility in Aba prior to movement to an isolation center after being informed of his COVID-19 status,” Kalu said.





“All subsequent appeals made to him through his phone line, 08033484117, fell on deaf ears as he insisted that he will not turn himself in and has gone ahead to switch off his line along with that of his spouse who is also required to come in immediately for testing.





“His last tracked location was around Asa Triangle in Aba South LGA. If seen anywhere, please report to the nearest security agency or call 0700 2242 362, but do not approach him without full protection to avoid infection.





“Enforcement teams all over the state are also advised to be on the lookout and take him in as soon as he is found.”





All those who had contact with him in the past 14 days were advised to call the state authorities in order to submit themselves for testing.





“We strongly advise all citizens and residents to be vigilant and take necessary measures to protect themselves,” he added.





As of May 27, 2020, Abia has recorded 10 COVID-19 cases.





