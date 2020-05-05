



Questions on Abba Kyari, President Buhari’s late chief of staff, the novel coronavirus pandemic and recipes for bread baking have topped the trending searches on Google for April 2020.





The multinational tech giant, which routinely puts together search metrics in every country, stated this in a release on Monday.





“The top trending search term on Google Nigeria over the past 30 days is ‘how to make bread?’, followed by ‘who is Abba Kyari?'” it said.





“The top 20 trending questions on Google Search Nigeria over the last 30 days are dominated by food and current affairs questions.”





Top ten trending questions over the past 30 days





Who is Abba Kyari?

How to prepare hand sanitizer

Where is Buhari?

When is school resuming in Nigeria?

How to draw

Is there movement in Lagos tomorrow?

When is WEAC starting?

When is Ramadan 2020 starting?

Is there a cure for coronavirus?

How to lose weight

Top ten trending food questions over the past 30 days





How to make bread

How to make pancakes with flour

How to make chinchin

How to make fish roll

How to make an egg roll?

How to make pizza

How to prepare vegetable soup

How to make cookies

How to make Akara

How to make Egusi soup

Googles list comes a few weeks after Kyari died from COVID-19 complications. On April 17, he had tested positive for the novel disease, following an official trip to Germany and the UK.





It also follows as states across the country underwent lockdowns in response to the pandemic.



