Questions on Abba Kyari, President Buhari’s late chief of staff, the novel coronavirus pandemic and recipes for bread baking have topped the trending searches on Google for April 2020.
The multinational tech giant, which routinely puts together search metrics in every country, stated this in a release on Monday.
“The top trending search term on Google Nigeria over the past 30 days is ‘how to make bread?’, followed by ‘who is Abba Kyari?'” it said.
“The top 20 trending questions on Google Search Nigeria over the last 30 days are dominated by food and current affairs questions.”
Top ten trending questions over the past 30 days
- Who is Abba Kyari?
- How to prepare hand sanitizer
- Where is Buhari?
- When is school resuming in Nigeria?
- How to draw
- Is there movement in Lagos tomorrow?
- When is WEAC starting?
- When is Ramadan 2020 starting?
- Is there a cure for coronavirus?
- How to lose weight
Top ten trending food questions over the past 30 days
- How to make bread
- How to make pancakes with flour
- How to make chinchin
- How to make fish roll
- How to make an egg roll?
- How to make pizza
- How to prepare vegetable soup
- How to make cookies
- How to make Akara
- How to make Egusi soup
Googles list comes a few weeks after Kyari died from COVID-19 complications. On April 17, he had tested positive for the novel disease, following an official trip to Germany and the UK.
It also follows as states across the country underwent lockdowns in response to the pandemic.
